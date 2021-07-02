Julianne Moore On “Sexist” Expectation To “Age Gracefully”

“We are given a narrative as children that we keep growing through school, maybe go to college, then after school is finished, the idea of growth is done,” Julianne reflected. “But we have all this life left to live.”

She went on: “How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences?”

“That’s what aging should be about,” she said.