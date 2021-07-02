Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.27% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mazda Motor Corp (T:), which rose 6.53% or 68.0 points to trade at 1110.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (T:) added 5.07% or 26.0 points to end at 539.0 and Sony Corp (T:) was up 3.66% or 400.0 points to 11340.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nikon Corp. (T:), which fell 2.91% or 35.0 points to trade at 1166.0 at the close. Tokyo Electron Ltd. (T:) declined 2.11% or 1010.0 points to end at 46930.0 and Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. (T:) was down 1.83% or 100.0 points to 5360.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2649 to 884 and 225 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mazda Motor Corp (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.53% or 68.0 to 1110.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.00 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.16% or 0.12 to $75.11 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.30% or 0.23 to hit $75.61 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.05% or 0.80 to trade at $1776.00 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.09% to 111.59, while EUR/JPY fell 0.12% to 131.97.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 92.677.