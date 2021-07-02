Indian shares retreat after recent peaks, set for weekly loss

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares were on track to record a more than 1% weekly loss as they struggled for momentum, after hitting all-time highs recently, due to a lack of fresh domestic triggers.

The benchmark indices on Friday were largely unchanged as losses in heavyweight information technology stocks offset gains in pharmaceutical companies.

By 0503 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.04% at 15,673.25 and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.04% to 52,297.11.

While declining COVID-19 cases, easing of curbs and a surge in vaccinations have helped the Nifty and Sensex hit record highs as recently as Monday, they’ve been unable to make any headway since. For the week so far, they are down about 1.2%.