India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.27% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.27%, while the index climbed 0.32%.

The best performers of the session on the were Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:), which rose 1.89% or 83.95 points to trade at 4519.65 at the close. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) added 1.49% or 9.40 points to end at 640.25 and Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:) was up 1.48% or 31.10 points to 2129.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.37% or 27.55 points to trade at 1136.00 at the close. Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:) declined 1.40% or 50.50 points to end at 3545.30 and JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) was down 1.36% or 9.25 points to 671.30.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.53% to 640.30, Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.50% to settle at 2129.20 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which gained 0.99% to close at 424.55.

The worst performers were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.36% to 1135.95 in late trade, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.23% to settle at 228.05 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.75% to 4174.10 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1007 to 668 and 51 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1825 rose and 1239 declined, while 121 ended unchanged.

Shares in Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.89% or 83.95 to 4519.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 5.84% to 12.0900 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.61% or 10.85 to $1787.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.07% or 0.05 to hit $75.18 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.12% or 0.09 to trade at $75.75 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.22% to 74.727, while EUR/INR rose 0.08% to 88.4055.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 92.620.

