Impact of nuclear energy needs more study before getting green label, EU told

Article content BRUSSELS — The European Union should do more research on the potential harm caused by nuclear power before deciding whether to label it as a sustainable investment, one of the two expert committees tasked with assessing the fuel’s green credentials said on Friday. Brussels is mulling a decision on whether to include nuclear energy in its sustainable finance taxonomy, a list of economic activities that will from next year define which can be labeled as green investments. The EU’s science arm said in March that nuclear power should get a green label.

Article content However, given disagreement among other experts over whether its low CO2 emissions make up for a lack of analysis on the environmental impact of radioactive waste disposal, two expert committees were later tasked with scrutinizing its findings. On Friday, environment experts on the Scientific Committee on Health, Environmental and Emerging Risks (SCHEER) said they backed many of the initial report’s findings, but were concerned about others. To be considered green, activities must “do no significant harm” to specific environmental aims, yet SCHEER said the original report had instead considered whether nuclear would “do less harm” than other energy technologies. “It is the opinion of the SCHEER that the comparative approach is not sufficient to ensure ‘no significant harm’,” it said in its report, posted on the Commission’s website.