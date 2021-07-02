Iggy Azalea’s New Video Called Out For Black Face

Iggy Azalea is back with a new music video AND a new look. A very, very different new look. Almost like a different race type of new look.
I’m not the only one who noticed Iggy’s different complexion in her video for “I Am the Strip Club.”
As soon as she dropped the video people were very quick to call out the rapper for what some are calling Black face, others are calling Blackfishing, and I’m calling a desperate cry for attention.
Honestly, I’m writing about it, so very well played, Iggy.
Nonetheless, we can all agree that the look was a strong departure from her normal skin tone.
Another person described the video “a lot to unpack,” and I couldn’t agree more.
Ummm, I’m not sure what’s going on with Iggy’s skin color in the video, but hopefully, she will address the backlash and clear things up soon!
