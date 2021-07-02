Hungary planning export restrictions on construction materials from Oct

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the media as he arrives on the first day of the European Union summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary is planning to impose export restrictions on construction materials from October as part of efforts to halt an increase in prices, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.
Orban said his government would also levy a tax on “extra profits” earned on certain construction materials, including gravel. Budapest plans to notify Brussels of the planned export restrictions shortly, Orban told public radio.
