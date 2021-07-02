Hong Kong court denies bail to democracy activist

Article content HONG KONG — A Hong Kong court denied bail on Friday to pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, who was re-arrested on the eve of the anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to Beijing and the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Chow, the vice-chairwoman of a group that organizes annual vigils for the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, was released this month after being arrested for promoting an unauthorized assembly on June 4.

Article content She was again arrested on Wednesday and charged with incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly. Magistrate Veronica Heung of the West Kowloon court denied her bail, but she can next seek bail on July 9. The case was adjourned until July 30. Chow, a barrister, could not be reached for comment. Earlier in June she had rejected the charge as “absurd.” Concerns are growing over freedom in the financial hub, which Britain returned to China on July 1, 1997, under a “one country, two systems” formula of government that guaranteed wide-ranging autonomy not seen on the mainland. Government critics say authorities have shrunk those rights, including freedom of speech and assembly, and are now using a contentious national security law to crush dissent.