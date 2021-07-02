HK stocks fall on China growth, policy tightening worries

Article content

Hong Kong stocks fell the most in seven weeks on Friday as sentiment was weighed down by fears of policy tightening by Beijing and slower economic growth in the mainland.

** The Hang Seng index fell 1.8% to 28,310.42, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.3% to 10,415.58 points, amid broader weakness in Asia.

** “Increased tightening fears out of China combined with greater uncertainly around the impact of the Delta variant may have steered confidence sharply lower amongst Asia investors,” State Street Global Markets wrote.