Greenidge plans to expand mining operations to South Carolina By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
mining company Greenidge Generation announced it would be starting operations in South Carolina as early as this year.

In a Friday announcement, Greenidge said it would be operating in a carbon neutral crypto mining facility in the city of Spartanburg. The company said it had signed a letter of intent for a 10-year lease with printing firm LSC Communications’ location on the outskirts of the South Carolina city, where it plans to start mining crypto “in late 2021 or early 2022.”