Gold Medalists And More Support Sha’carri Richardson On Twitter

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Sha’Carri will forever be THAT GIRL.

First off, let’s start off by saying: Sha’Carri Richardson, aka, one of the fastest woman alive, will always be THAT GIRL.


Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Now that we’ve got our facts straight, let’s get to the news. 

The 21-year-old US sprinter was recently disqualified from competing in the 100-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cannabis.


Patrick Smith / Getty Images

During an interview on NBC’s Today show, Sha’Carri took full responsibility for her actions, while also sharing that she was in “a state of emotional panic” and “blinded by sadness” after a “complete stranger” – a reporter – broke the news of her mother’s passing to her. 

Activists, celebrities, congressman, Olympic gold medalists, and more shared their support online for Sha’Carri, expressing the need for more interest in the mental health of athletes and a greater need for a change in “archaic” rules regarding marijuana. Here are some of the most thoughtful responses:

1.

This is ridiculous. Let this women run

If legal cannabis helped her deal with pain, anxiety, or whatever she was going through that’s acceptable

If @itskerrii isn’t in the @Olympics I’m not watching

Absurd decision, reverse it.

What is this about?


Twitter: @Jason / Via Twitter: @Jason

3.

I don’t know why marijuana is banned. Maybe a good reason. Maybe not. I know how it feels to lose a parent. Indescribable pain! I’m from the same neighborhood as @itskerrii Tough place! I wish people would stop calling her and this ban stupid unless you know the reason for both.


Twitter: @MJGold / Via Twitter: @MJGold

5.

There is no need for Sha’Carri to apologize.

We need to get rid of archaic rules for a substance that is fully legal in 19 states plus DC.

And we need to legalize it at the federal level. https://t.co/Ws0n8ykKIP


Twitter: @RepBowman / Via Twitter: @RepBowman

6.

Good morning and Happy Friday to everyone except the Olympic Committee, for banning Sha’Carri Richardson for weed while Michael Phelps weed-coughs gold medals.


Twitter: @mmpadellan / Via Twitter: @mmpadellan

7.

So in the last few weeks: WTA said Osaka can’t take care of her mental health, gymnastics punished Simone for being too good, Sha’Carri banned for racist marijuana laws, five BW banned for natural testosterone levels. It’s almost as if there’s a concerted anti-BW effort here.


Twitter: @DavidDTSS / Via Twitter: @DavidDTSS

8.

Sha’Carri already won to us. And after the Naomi Osaka thing we know y’all really don’t care about us anyways. We already chose our own winners.


Twitter: @ravenscimaven / Via Twitter: @ravenscimaven

9.

Black women have no space to grieve. We have no space to cope. We have no space to make mistakes.

She shouldn’t have to apologize.

Let Sha’Carri Richardson go to #Olympics2021 https://t.co/aG7WeJpUwZ


Twitter: @danikwateng / Via Twitter: @danikwateng

11.

Sha’Carri Richardson broke a rule. And it’s ridiculous weed has this stigma. Both things can be true.

She handled this entire ordeal like an adult and accepted complete responsibility. The conversation now should be about athlete’s mental health and improving that response.


Twitter: @TaylorRooks / Via Twitter: @TaylorRooks

13.

It is so devastating what Sha’Carri Richardson is going through right now. The pain she’s felt, the pain she is feeling now. This country could do such a better job of protecting, supporting and cheering for Black women


Twitter: @JordynJournals / Via Twitter: @JordynJournals

14.

In 1998 a white guy competed, won the snowboarding gold, then tested positive for pot and had his medal taken from him. Then the IOC reversed course and gave him his medal back. Surely they can let Sha’Carri compete in 2021.

https://t.co/4Qkp4oTdBt https://t.co/h9UPZMQ0A3


Twitter: @fakedansavage / Via Twitter: @fakedansavage

15.

I see a lack of empathy with this Sha’Carri Richardson situation. Yes she ultimately broke the rules (which is a dumb ass rule at that), but she just lost her mother a week before the biggest race of her life. Not to mention she’s only 21. Grace should be extended here.


Twitter: @iDont_Chase / Via Twitter: @iDont_Chase

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR