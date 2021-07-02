Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.30% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.30%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.30%, while the index gained 0.61%, and the index gained 0.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 3.48% or 3.95 points to trade at 117.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Vonovia SE (DE:) added 1.80% or 0.98 points to end at 55.50 and Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 0.83% or 0.480 points to 58.125 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:), which fell 1.97% or 1.390 points to trade at 69.250 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.62% or 0.180 points to end at 10.930 and Bayer AG NA (DE:) was down 1.06% or 0.55 points to 51.44.

The top performers on the MDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.50% to 17.360, Encavis AG (DE:) which was up 2.78% to settle at 16.280 and Aurubis AG (DE:) which gained 2.51% to close at 80.980.

The worst performers were Evonik Industries AG (DE:) which was down 2.10% to 27.960 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 1.93% to settle at 31.04 and Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.89% to 131.25 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.50% to 17.360, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.36% to settle at 99.900 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which gained 1.82% to close at 23.520.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 1.93% to 31.04 in late trade, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.48% to settle at 37.280 and Varta AG (DE:) which was down 0.68% to 131.600 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 419 to 278 and 58 ended unchanged.

Shares in Aurubis AG (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 2.51% or 1.980 to 80.980. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.36% or 2.300 to 99.900.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 6.24% to 16.83 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.31% or 5.50 to $1782.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.28% or 0.21 to hit $75.02 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.12% or 0.09 to trade at $75.93 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.06% to 1.1841, while EUR/GBP fell 0.21% to 0.8586.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 92.453.