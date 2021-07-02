German spectacles retailer rises on Frankfurt stock exchange debut By Reuters

© Reuters.
BERLIN (Reuters) – Shares in German online spectacles retailer Mister Spex opened 1.5% above its offer price in a stock market debut on Friday.
The company opened at 25.38 euros ($30.01) per share, compared to its offer price of 25 euros per share, valuing the Berlin-based company at around 829 million euros.
Mister Spex is owned by co-founders Dirk Graber and Mirko Casper, along with investors including Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), DN Capital, Scottish Equity Partners and XAnge.
The company aims to use the proceeds to ramp up its growth strategy, expand internationally and repay a bridge loan facility.
($1 = 0.8456 euros)
