Gensource Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — Gensource Potash Corporation (“ Gensource ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSX-V: GSP ) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting (the “ AGSM ”) of shareholders held on June 18, 2021. At the meeting, the Gensource shareholders:

Holders of 186,129,255 shares (representing just over 45% of the outstanding shares of the Company) were “present” or were represented by proxy at the virtual web-based AGSM.

Following the AGSM, Gensource held a Board of Directors meeting and re-appointed officers of the company as follows: Michael Ferguson was re-appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer; Alton Anderson was re-appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Robert Theoret was re-appointed as Vice-President Finance & Business Development and Deborah Morsky was re-appointed as Vice-President Corporate Services and Corporate Secretary.

“We are so pleased with the exceptional turnout of voters through proxy and in-person for this year’s AGSM,” commented Mike Ferguson, President & CEO. “We have an incredibly dedicated group of shareholders in the company – people and institutions who have a clear view of the value proposition that Gensource offers as well as an understanding of the effort required to attain our goals. We thank all our shareholders for their on-going and enthusiastic support.”

If you missed the meeting, please click on the following link to find the full recording of the AGSM. – https://gensourcepotash.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Gensource-Meeting-Recording.mp4.

About Gensource

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a small scale and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a small and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning risk, and requiring no surface brine ponds, thereby removing the single largest and negative environmental aspect of potash mining.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.