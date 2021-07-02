France stocks mixed at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.02% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks mixed at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.02%



Investing.com – France stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.02%, while the index added 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were STMicroelectronics NV (PA:), which rose 2.23% or 0.69 points to trade at 31.41 at the close. Meanwhile, Airbus Group SE (PA:) added 2.11% or 2.32 points to end at 112.22 and Teleperformance SE (PA:) was up 1.29% or 4.40 points to 346.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Societe Generale SA (PA:), which fell 2.47% or 0.64 points to trade at 25.07 at the close. BNP Paribas SA (PA:) declined 1.89% or 1.01 points to end at 52.47 and Credit Agricole SA (PA:) was down 1.13% or 0.14 points to 11.85.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Lagardere SCA (PA:) which rose 6.06% to 22.40, Trigano SA (PA:) which was up 4.30% to settle at 191.80 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which gained 3.80% to close at 7.64.

The worst performers were CGG SA (PA:) which was down 4.55% to 0.751 in late trade, Societe Generale SA (PA:) which lost 2.47% to settle at 25.07 and Orpea SA (PA:) which was down 2.32% to 107.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 338 to 258 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Teleperformance SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.29% or 4.40 to 346.70. Shares in Trigano SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.30% or 7.90 to 191.80.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.36% or 6.45 to $1783.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.15% or 0.11 to hit $75.12 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.20% or 0.15 to trade at $75.99 a barrel.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.00% to 1.1848, while EUR/GBP fell 0.16% to 0.8590.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 92.405.