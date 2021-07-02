Fed’s Daly: Appropriate to consider tapering later this year

Article content

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said the U.S. central bank may be able to start reducing “a little bit” of its extraordinary support for the U.S. economy by the end of this year.

“The economy is really shaping up nicely,” Daly told the Associated Press in an interview, a recording of which was provided to Reuters by the San Francisco Fed.

“It is appropriate to consider tapering asset purchases later this year or early next year,” she said. “That timeframe has been evolving of course, but I really see the economy as being able to start functioning more and more on its own, which means we can withdraw a little bit of our accommodation, of course not the majority of it.”