European shares edge higher on boost from chipmakers ahead of U.S. jobs data

Article content European shares rose on Friday on a boost from semiconductor makers, while investors awaited a closely watched monthly jobs report from the United States later in the day. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, with technology stocks rising 1.0%. The STOXX 600 is set to end the week flat. Semiconductor maker ASML Holding NV rose 1.5% after Micron Technology Inc said it plans to start using ASML EUV machines in production in 2024, while ASM International NV rose nearly 2.0% as it forecast higher order intake in the second quarter.

Article content Market participants are now keenly awaiting data which will likely show U.S. job growth picked up in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to lure millions of unemployed Americans back into the labor force. “The next catalyst for investors to look forward to will be the U.S. jobs report today, which could shed some light on the state of the recovery as well as the Federal Reserve’s likely plans for monetary policy,” said Jim Reid, head of thematic research at Deutsche Bank. Most major European sector indexes were trading higher by 0800 GMT, with travel & leisure leading the advance and recouping some losses from earlier in the week.