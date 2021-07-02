Ethereum bulls chase $2,200 ahead of Friday’s $230M ETH options expiry By Cointelegraph

Ethereum bulls chase $2,200 ahead of Friday’s $230M ETH options expiry
Ether’s (ETH) $1.5-billion monthly expiry on June 25 was slightly favorable for bears, and at the time, Cointelegraph reported that the $2,200 price was critical to eliminate 73% of the neutral-to-bearish put options.
However, bulls were unable to sustain their advantage because the expiry price was near $1,950. In the end, the protective put options outnumbered the neutral-to-bullish call options by $30 million.
