Ethereum balance on exchanges drop to historic low, reduces risk of major sell-off By BTC Peers

According to a tweet from data research firm Santiment, the number of on crypto exchanges has dropped to historic levels.
Santiment reports that the total balance of Ethereum on trading platforms has fallen below 18 percent, hitting levels that were last seen in November 2018. The firm believes that investors are moving their ETH stash into cold storage, and by so doing have lowered the likelihood of a major ETH sell-off in the near future.
