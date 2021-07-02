ETH is Digital Oil, it Will Reach $10K says Gemini Founders By CoinQuora

The Winklevoss twins who are also the founders of the Gemini crypto exchange have proclaimed as ‘Digital Gold’. More so, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss project that Ethereum price is surging to $10K.

Interestingly, Ethereum has garnered positive sentiments from the twin brothers. Since the beginning of the year, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency has been implementing diverse developments on its platform. In a podcast and exclusive conversation with SUMZERO CEO Divya Narendra, the twin brothers expressed that ETH is the digital gold.

