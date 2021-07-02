ETH is Digital Oil, it Will Reach $10K says Gemini Founders By CoinQuora

ETH is Digital Oil, it Will Reach $10K says Gemini Founders
- Elon Musk’s tweets fail dismally in increasing DOGE price
- price is currently trading at half of its all-time high in May
The Winklevoss twins who are also the founders of the Gemini crypto exchange have proclaimed as ‘Digital Gold’. More so, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss project that Ethereum price is surging to $10K.
Interestingly, Ethereum has garnered positive sentiments from the twin brothers. Since the beginning of the year, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency has been implementing diverse developments on its platform. In a podcast and exclusive conversation with SUMZERO CEO Divya Narendra, the twin brothers expressed that ETH is the digital gold.
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.