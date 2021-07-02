EQT, Goldman to buy clinical research firm Parexel for $8.5 bln

Article content

Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s investment arm and Swedish private equity firm EQT AB said on Friday they will buy clinical research company Parexel International Corp from Pamplona Capital Management for $8.5 billion.

Clinical research organizations saw a spike in demand for virtual trials last year as pharmaceutical companies tried to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from derailing their drug rollouts. (https://reut.rs/3huknmL)

The deal comes two weeks after EQT sold Moderna Inc’s supplier Aldevron to medical equipment maker Danaher Corp for about $9.6 billion in an all-cash transaction.