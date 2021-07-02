EBRD agrees on work plan for sub-Saharan Africa expansion -president

Article content

LONDON — The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has agreed on a work plan for expansion into sub-Saharan Africa and expects to make a decision on any move in 2022, its president said on Friday.

“Governors also gave us a green light on and agreed on the work plan to continue the exploratory work on possible limited and incremental expansion into sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq,” Odile Renaud-Basso said during a press conference on the final day of the EBRD’s annual meeting this week in its 30th anniversary year.

The bank’s board of governors had also decided to not do any more projects in the public sector in Belarus, she said, adding that private sector projects would continue.

The forced landing of a Ryanair passenger plane in Minsk on May 23 to arrest a dissident journalist has sparked sanctions from the European Union, the United States, Canada and the UK. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Karin Strohecker)