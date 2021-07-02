Dutch Football Team AZ Alkmaar to hold Bitcoin and pay players in BTC By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
AZ Alkmaar is set to become the first professional football club in the Netherlands to pay player salaries in (BTC).

In a statement posted on the club website on Thursday, the Eredivisie side, which finished third in the 2020/2021 Dutch football season announced crypto broker Bitcoin Meester as its exclusive and official cryptocurrency partner until mid-2024.