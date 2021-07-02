Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.20% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.20%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.20%.

The best performers of the session on the were Demant A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.56% or 5.6 points to trade at 363.9 at the close. Meanwhile, ISS A/S (CSE:) added 1.08% or 1.70 points to end at 158.55 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was up 1.07% or 6.2 points to 583.6 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 9.19% or 21.8 points to trade at 215.5 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 3.31% or 8.4 points to end at 245.6 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:) was down 0.96% or 10.0 points to 1035.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 76 to 68 and 20 ended unchanged.

Shares in Demant A/S (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 1.56% or 5.6 to 363.9. Shares in ISS A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.08% or 1.70 to 158.55.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.03% or 0.02 to $75.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.36% or 0.27 to hit $76.11 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.42% or 7.45 to trade at $1784.25 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.03% to 6.2764, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4360.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 92.405.