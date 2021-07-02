Demi Lovato And Noah Cyrus Spotted Holding Hands Again

Congrats to the happy couple…?
On Tuesday, the pair was photographed holding hands at Six Flags while enjoying a night out with friends.
All I know is that I don’t know anything…and it’s driving me nuts.
Why are these new photos relevant? Well, because there have been rumors for MONTHS that the two have been dating, and they refuse to give me answers.
In March, they had been hanging out after recording the song “Easy” together for Demi’s album Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over.
The romance rumors had just about settled down and then BOOM, they hit us with the Six Flags pics.
Is it too much to ask for updates on every single aspect of their dating life?! Yeah, I didn’t think so.
Don’t worry. I’ll stay obsessed with them so you don’t have to.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!