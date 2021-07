Lifetime / @therealabbylee / instagram.com



Then: The founder and head choreographer at the Abby Lee Dance Company.

Now: She appeared in the Dance Moms spinoff series, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue. Abby first left the original series in 2017 and went to jail for felony bankruptcy fraud. She was also diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, and in 2019 announced she was finally cancer-free. She returned to Dance Moms and continued her role as choreographer. In 2020, Abby Lee officially left the series.

Follow her on IG here.