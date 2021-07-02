Czech crown spurred by rate hikes, forint to lag

Article content PRAGUE — The Czech crown will gain 2% in the coming year due to a steady diet of interest rate hikes while the Polish zloty should appreciate a similar amount as an economic recovery supports central Europe’s currencies, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Hungary’s forint, despite the country’s central bank becoming the first in the European Union to raise rates last week, was forecast to move only slightly higher over the coming 12 months, with questions over the tightening path ahead.

Article content In the poll, analysts saw the crown staying on a gradual firming path, reaching 25.00 to the euro in the next 12 months, or a 2.0% rise from Wednesday’s closing level, according to the median forecast. Last month’s poll forecast the crown at 25.20 at the one-year horizon. The stronger outlook comes after the Czech National Bank followed its Hungarian counterpart and raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% on June 23. Governor Jiri Rusnok said hikes at upcoming meetings were possible. Rate markets have priced in as many as three more increases this year. “The crown is really being driven by the outlook for rate hikes,” Raiffeisen analyst Vit Hradil said. Central Europe has got the COVID-19 pandemic under control during the second quarter and vaccinations are largely on the rise.