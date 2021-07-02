Currencies ease as dollar firms ahead of U.S. jobs data

Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
eased on Friday as the dollar firmed ahead of key U.S. payroll
data due later in the day, while last week’s rate hikes in
Hungary and the Czech Republic provided support for currencies
in the region.
“We don’t expect significant FX movement until the U.S. jobs
data, which could then move CEE currencies,” a trader in
Budapest said.
The U.S. dollar hit a fresh three-month high versus other
major currencies on Friday, as traders wagered strong U.S.
labor data could lift it even further. The jobs report is due
at 1230 GMT and is forecast to show a solid rise of 700,000.
The Hungarian forint slid 0.17% to trade at 351.70
per euro, staying within the tight range where it has been
trading for the past week.
The Polish zloty eased 0.17% to 4.5238 versus the
common currency, while the Czech crown was 0.08%
weaker, trading at 25.560 to the euro.
The forint and the crown have been buoyed by last week’s
rate hikes in Hungary and the Czech Republic, where central
banks responded to rising inflation as their economies are
recovering from the pandemic.
According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the Czech crown
will gain 2%, supported by further rate hikes, while the Polish
zloty should appreciate a similar amount.
Hungary’s forint was forecast to move only slightly higher
over the coming 12 months, with questions over the tightening
path ahead.
The minutes of the Czech central bank’s latest meeting
showed a majority saw the likelihood of starting a gradual
tightening phase and that rates could continue rising in the
second half of the year.
“The central bank board meeting minutes confirmed the rise
in interest rates was the first move, but certainly not the last
this year,” Komercni Banka said in a note.
Forward rate markets are pricing in chances for as many as
three more hikes this year. Rates gained on the short end after
the minutes, but were lower on the long end, following core
European rates down.
Stocks in the region were mixed with Prague and Warsaw
gaining 0.5% each, while Bucharest was up 0.4%.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
