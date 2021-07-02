Corn futures retreat on profit-taking, still end up 12% for week

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Board of Trade corn futures retreated on profit-taking on Friday, while soybean futures extended gains fueled by lower-than-expected U.S. acreage estimates and dry weather in part of the Midwest, traders said. Corn pulled back after surging by the daily, exchange-imposed limit on Wednesday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture shocked traders by estimating that farmers planted fewer acres than expected. Uncertainty about demand added pressure to prices as a federal appeals court struck down a U.S. rule put in place under former President Donald Trump to expand sales of corn-based ethanol.

Article content It was another disappointment for the biofuels industry after the U.S. Supreme Court last Friday made it easier for small oil refineries to win exemptions from a law requiring increasing levels of ethanol to be blended into their products. “That’s definitely a second hit,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for commodities brokerage Allendale. Concerns about the potential for lower-than-expect corn imports from China also crept into the market, brokers said. The most-active corn contract ended down 9-1/4 cents at $5.79-3/4 a bushel but was up nearly 12% for the week. Soybeans settled 3-1/2 cents higher at $13.99, up 10% for the week and matching Wednesday’s closing price. Wheat fell 12-3/4 cents to $6.52-3/4 and finished up 2% for the week.