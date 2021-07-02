Copper set for weekly decline on firmer dollar, weak China demand

Yangshan copper premium fell to $21.5 a tonne, hovering around its lowest since February 2016, indicating subdued demand for imported metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $9,312 a tonne by 0437 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.7% to 68,220 yuan ($10,533.30) a tonne.

Copper prices fell on Friday and were on track for a weekly decline, weighed down by a firmer dollar and weak demand in top consumer China where the peak consumption season is passing.

Article content

The dollar was perched at a 15-month high on the yen and multi-month peaks against other major rivals, as traders wagered strong U.S. labor data could lift it even further, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminum rose 0.2% to $2,516 a tonne, lead dropped 1.1% to $2,245 a tonne and nickel was down 0.6% to $17,990 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminum advanced 0.3% to 18,820 yuan a tonne, nickel dropped 1.4% to 133,650 yuan a tonne and lead fell 0.9% to 15,705 yuan a tonne.

* As the world moves to meet stringent targets for cutting carbon emissions – partly by phasing out internal-combustion-engine cars – demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel vital for electric vehicle batteries will soar, raising the prospect of shortages.

MARKETS NEWS

* Chinese shares dropped, a day after China’s Communist Party celebrated its centenary, while other regional markets held firm following Wall Street’s ascent to record highs ahead of U.S. jobs data due out later in the global day.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls June

1230 US Unemployment Rate June

1230 US International Trade May

1400 US Factory Orders May ($1 = 6.4766 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Aditya Soni)