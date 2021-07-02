Copper eyes weekly decline as firmer dollar, weak China demand weigh

Yangshan copper premium fell to $21.50 a tonne, hovering around its lowest since February 2016, indicating subdued demand for imported metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $9,317.50 a tonne by 0554 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.7% to 68,250 yuan ($10,534.68) a tonne.

Copper prices ticked lower on Friday and were set for a weekly fall as a firmer dollar and weakening demand in top consumer China weighed.

The dollar was perched at a 15-month high on the yen and multi-month peaks against other major rivals, as traders wagered strong U.S. labor data could lift it even further, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The traditional peak season of Chinese consumption is gradually passing, but if the copper price drops drastically, it might revive demand that was previously suppressed because of high metal costs, Huatai Futures said in a report.

“Due to the current strength of the U.S. dollar and the slowing down of destocking, there is pressure on copper price. The probability of copper prices maintaining a volatile pattern is relatively high,” it said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminum rose 0.2% to $2,518 a tonne, lead dropped 0.9% to $2,249 a tonne and nickel fell 0.7% to $17,950 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminum advanced 0.5% to 18,855 yuan a tonne, nickel dropped 1.3% to 133,750 yuan a tonne and lead fell 0.9% to 15,710 yuan a tonne.

* As the world moves to meet stringent targets for cutting carbon emissions – partly by phasing out internal-combustion-engine cars – demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel vital for electric vehicle batteries will soar, raising the prospect of shortages.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.4786 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Aditya Soni)