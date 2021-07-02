Canadian dollar posts biggest gain in 8 weeks vs. ‘overextended’ greenback

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar rallied

against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as the greenback gave

back some recent gains and investors looked for Canada’s jobs

report next week to support further reduction of stimulus by the

Bank of Canada.

The loonie was trading 0.9% higher at 1.2320 to the

greenback, or 81.17 U.S. cents, its biggest advance since May 6.

Earlier, the currency touched its weakest level since June

21 at 1.2449. For the week, it was down 0.2%.

The U.S. dollar dropped from a three-month high