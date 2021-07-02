Canadian dollar posts biggest gain in 8 weeks vs. ‘overextended’ greenback

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar rallied

against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as the greenback gave

back some recent gains and investors looked for Canada’s jobs

report next week to support further reduction of stimulus by the

Bank of Canada.

The loonie was trading 0.9% higher at 1.2320 to the

greenback, or 81.17 U.S. cents, its biggest advance since May 6.

Earlier, the currency touched its weakest level since June

21 at 1.2449. For the week, it was down 0.2%.

The U.S. dollar dropped from a three-month high

against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. nonfarm

payrolls report for June showed a strong jobs gain but some weak

details. The greenback had rallied this week on expectations for

a strong report.

“I think the (U.S.) dollar was technically overextended,”

said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn

Global Forex LLC. “It was vulnerable to buy the rumor, sell the

fact.”

Canada’s employment report for June is due next Friday.

Analysts expect jobs to rebound after two months of declines,

helped by easing of economic restrictions to curb the COVID-19

pandemic.

That could see the Bank of Canada cutting its bond purchases

again at the July 14 interest rate announcement, Chandler said.

In April, the BoC became the first major central bank to

reduce pandemic support. The BoC’s more hawkish stance and

higher oil prices will help the loonie strengthen over

the coming year but gains could stop short of the recent

six-year high near 1.20, a Reuters poll showed.

Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.4 billion in May, as

imports increased and exports fell. Separate data showed

Canadian factory activity for June growing at the slowest pace

in four months.

Canada’s 10-year yield eased nearly one basis

point to 1.379%, toward the bottom of its range since March.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and

Alistair Bell)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR