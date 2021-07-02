Canadian dollar posts biggest gain in 8 weeks vs. ‘overextended’ greenback

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar rallied
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as the greenback gave
back some recent gains and investors looked for Canada’s jobs
report next week to support further reduction of stimulus by the
Bank of Canada.
The loonie was trading 0.9% higher at 1.2320 to the
greenback, or 81.17 U.S. cents, its biggest advance since May 6.
Earlier, the currency touched its weakest level since June
21 at 1.2449. For the week, it was down 0.2%.
The U.S. dollar dropped from a three-month high
against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report for June showed a strong jobs gain but some weak
details. The greenback had rallied this week on expectations for
a strong report.
“I think the (U.S.) dollar was technically overextended,”
said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn
Global Forex LLC. “It was vulnerable to buy the rumor, sell the
fact.”
Canada’s employment report for June is due next Friday.
Analysts expect jobs to rebound after two months of declines,
helped by easing of economic restrictions to curb the COVID-19
pandemic.
That could see the Bank of Canada cutting its bond purchases
again at the July 14 interest rate announcement, Chandler said.
In April, the BoC became the first major central bank to
reduce pandemic support. The BoC’s more hawkish stance and
higher oil prices will help the loonie strengthen over
the coming year but gains could stop short of the recent
six-year high near 1.20, a Reuters poll showed.
Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.4 billion in May, as
imports increased and exports fell. Separate data showed
Canadian factory activity for June growing at the slowest pace
in four months.
Canada’s 10-year yield eased nearly one basis
point to 1.379%, toward the bottom of its range since March.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Alistair Bell)