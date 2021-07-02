Brookfield’s car battery maker Clarios makes IPO filing public

Article content

Clarios International Inc, a car battery maker backed by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc , on Friday made public its paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States.

The company confidentially filed for listing in May and could be valued at over $20 billion in its IPO, Reuters had reported.

That valuation would make Clarios one of the biggest U.S. stock market debuts from the automotive sector this year. It expects to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.