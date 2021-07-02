Brookfield-backed Clarios reveals swing to annual loss in IPO filing

The company confidentially filed for a listing in May, Reuters had reported, and with a potential valuation of over $20 billion in its IPO, it could be one of the biggest U.S. floatations from the auto sector this year.

Clarios International Inc, backed by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc, on Friday revealed that it swung to an annual loss after taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the car battery maker cleared the decks for a high-profile stock market listing in the United States.

Clarios is also backed by one of Canada’s biggest state pension investors, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). Entities affiliated with Brookfield and CPDQ will continue to hold more than 50% of voting power, the prospectus showed.

Hundreds of large private companies and “unicorn” startups are rushing to float their shares on stock exchanges, as the red-hot U.S. IPO market shows no signs of slowing down.

More than a dozen companies have listed on U.S. exchanges this week, making it the market’s busiest of the year for IPOs. Leading the way was Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc , which raised a whopping $4 billion.

Online brokerage Robinhood also unveiled its IPO paperwork earlier this week, setting the stage for one of the buzziest listings in a year where IPO issues have already broken all-time records.

Clarios recorded $7.6 billion in revenue for the year ended Sept. 30, 2020, its filing showed, an 11% drop from a year ago as the pandemic hit demand. Net loss attributable to the company was $399 million versus a $25 million profit a year earlier.

It will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BTRY.” BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)