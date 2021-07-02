Boeing Slips As Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Water By Investing.com

Investing.com – Boeing stock (NYSE:) fell 1.5% Friday after a 737 cargo plane made an emergency landing off the coast of Honolulu. The pilots had reported engine trouble.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued both the pilots.

Transair Flight 810 made the emergency landing Friday around 2:30 a.m. Hawaii time, the FAA said.

The plane was not a Boeing 737 Max, the company’s troubled plane that only recently started flying after two crashes in 2018 and 2019 kept it grounded for 20 months through November 2020.

“The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water,” the FAA said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the aviation regulator said.

 

 

