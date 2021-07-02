Home Business Boeing 737 cargo plane goes down in water off Honolulu

Boeing 737 cargo plane goes down in water off Honolulu

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

(Reuters) – A Boeing (NYSE:) 737 cargo plane with two people on board has gone down in the water off Honolulu after experiencing engine trouble, CNBC reported on Friday.

The severity of the crash was unclear, CNBC said. Shares of Boeing fell 2% in early trading.

Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were not immediately available for comment.

Boeing’s 737 MAX was cleared to fly by regulators late last year after a 20-month grounding following two accidents that killed hundreds of people.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©