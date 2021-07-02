Bithumb to ban employees from trading crypto on its platform By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Bithumb, a major South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, is moving forward with trading restrictions for its employees by banning its staff from trading on its platform.

According to an official Friday announcement, Bithumb will completely ban its employees from buying or selling crypto using a Bithumb account starting this month.