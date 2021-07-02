Bitcoin’s key momentum metric hints at bullish divergence as BTC clings to $33K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A recent run-down in the (BTC) market faces the prospects of exhaustion before confirming a full-fledged bearish breakdown, so reflects a classic momentum-based oscillator.

Dubbed as Relative Strength Index, or RSI, the indicator measures the speed as well as change of directional price movements. It operates within a set range of numbers—between 0 and 100. The close is RSI to 0, the weaker is the price momentum. Conversely, an RSI reading near 100 reflects a period of strong momentum.

Bitcoin price dips against a rising RSI. Source: TradingView.com, CryptoBirb
Bitcoin anticipates to retest its prevailing channel’s support trendline following recent pullback. Source: TradingView.com