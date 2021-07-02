Bitcoin May Hit $127K, Charts Repeat 2019 Price Recovery By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Bitcoin May Hit $127K, Charts Repeat 2019 Price Recovery
  • may hit $127K very soon as the charts show various possibilities
  • Experts share their two cents in various speculative predictions
  • Some are serious while others find humor in the charts

Despite the bearish movements on the Bitcoin market, users are still hopeful. Many hodlers took to the charts to see various possibilities that may be able to predict the market’s trajectory.

Twitter account Bitcoin Archives shared one interesting analysis on how the BTC price movement may be moving toward. According to the account, the bull market may stretch up to 2022 summer.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR