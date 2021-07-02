Bitcoin May Hit $127K, Charts Repeat 2019 Price Recovery By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin May Hit $127K, Charts Repeat 2019 Price Recovery
- may hit $127K very soon as the charts show various possibilities
- Experts share their two cents in various speculative predictions
- Some are serious while others find humor in the charts
Despite the bearish movements on the Bitcoin market, users are still hopeful. Many hodlers took to the charts to see various possibilities that may be able to predict the market’s trajectory.
Twitter account Bitcoin Archives shared one interesting analysis on how the BTC price movement may be moving toward. According to the account, the bull market may stretch up to 2022 summer.
#Bitcoin recovery based on 2019 pattern.
This would give me a lot of confidence in a longer bull market that could stretch into 2022 summer. pic.twitter.com/q47ykvcS5i
— Bitcoin Archive
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.