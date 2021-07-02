Bitcoin May Hit $127K, Charts Repeat 2019 Price Recovery By CoinQuora



Bitcoin May Hit $127K, Charts Repeat 2019 Price Recovery



may hit $127K very soon as the charts show various possibilities

Experts share their two cents in various speculative predictions

Some are serious while others find humor in the charts

Despite the bearish movements on the Bitcoin market, users are still hopeful. Many hodlers took to the charts to see various possibilities that may be able to predict the market’s trajectory.

Twitter account Bitcoin Archives shared one interesting analysis on how the BTC price movement may be moving toward. According to the account, the bull market may stretch up to 2022 summer.