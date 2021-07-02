Axie Infinity (AXS) and Waves make gains as Bitcoin flatlines below $34K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) price remains relatively unchanged on the 24-hour chart, down 0.56% and trading around $33,200 at the time of writing.

The overall cryptocurrency market traded flat on July 2 with the approach of the Fourth of July holiday weekend in the United States. The lackluster trading volume coincided with a slight decline in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization by $5 billion to its current value of $1.378 trillion.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. AXS price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. WAVES price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
4-hour chart. Source: TradingView