Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.59% By Investing.com

Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.59%

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.59%.

The best performers of the session on the were Idp Education Ltd (ASX:), which rose 20.31% or 4.97 points to trade at 29.44 at the close. Meanwhile, A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:) added 5.16% or 0.32 points to end at 6.52 and Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.00% or 0.050 points to 1.050 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were IPH Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.28% or 0.42 points to trade at 7.54 at the close. Megaport Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.37% or 0.79 points to end at 17.30 and Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.99% or 0.50 points to 16.25.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 852 to 513 and 361 ended unchanged.

Shares in Idp Education Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 20.31% or 4.97 to 29.44.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.60% to 11.426.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.07% or 1.20 to $1778.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.12% or 0.09 to hit $75.14 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.24% or 0.18 to trade at $75.66 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.17% to 0.7457, while AUD/JPY fell 0.10% to 83.22.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 92.672.

