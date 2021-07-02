Alonzo Smart Contract Incites $30 Billion Cardano Staking By CoinQuora



Alonzo Smart Contract Incites $30 Billion Cardano Staking



IOHK confirms that Alonzo is now capable of deploying smart contracts

$30+ billion worth of ADA has been staked as users are getting excited

The Alonzo rollout will be a major milestone in Cardano’s network

The Alonzo smart contract testnet that launched on May 27 kept users in anticipation. Recently, the makers of Cardano confirmed that Alonzo can now deploy smart contracts. With this, $30+ billion worth of ADA has been staked as users are getting excited over the recently reached milestone.

In a Goguen Alonzo Development Update, the team noted that they are:

We’re now firmly in Alonzo Blue, with a small group of SPOs running the network – joined by early pioneer helpers – and Plutus smart contract scripts running successfully. It’s early days but looking good so far.

Cardano’s staking differentiates itself by not having a lock-up period. This allows users to…

