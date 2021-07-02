44% of investors expect Bitcoin to drop below $30K in 2021: CNBC survey By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Throughout ‘s historic price surges and falls, investors have tried and failed to employ traditional markers to make sense out of the volatile trends.

CNBC recently conducted a survey on a group of portfolio managers and equity strategists to understand the inner sentiment of the fintech community toward Bitcoin. Answering the survey for “Where will Bitcoin be by the end of the year?” Squawk Box reported: