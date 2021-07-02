3 Top Value Stocks to Buy for July By StockNews



3 Top Value Stocks to Buy for July



As the U.S. economic recovery gains steam, driving major stock market indexes to new highs, it is becoming progressively more difficult to find true value stocks. However, given the growth prospects of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:), AGCO Corporation (AGCO), and Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:), their stocks still look undervalued at their current price levels. So, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s portfolio pronto. Read on.While growth stocks handily dominated the market last year, value stocks came into focus in the first half of this year. Investors’ interest in value stocks is evident in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s (SPYV) and Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF’s (VTV) 15.8% and 16.3% returns, respectively, so far this year.

With jobless claims falling to a new pandemic low, the U.S. economy is on a solid path to recovery. And this has been driving major stock market indexes to new highs, making it difficult to find true value names in the market. That’s because the prices of most stocks have by now far outstripped their intrinsic value. However, there are still some quality stocks in the market that are trading at lower valuations.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH), AGCO Corporation (AGCO), and Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) are examples. They possess solid growth prospects, but their stocks are trading at discounts to their peers. So, we think there could be upside left in these stocks.

