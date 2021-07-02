3 Gold Miners to Buy on the Dip as Inflationary Pressures Remain Strong By StockNews



3 Gold Miners to Buy on the Dip as Inflationary Pressures Remain Strong



Gold had a bad month due to the Fed’s hawkish pivot and improving economic data. However, inflation remains a threat especially with more fiscal stimulus a possibility. Taylor Dart identifies 3 gold miners to buy on the dip: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:), Gold Fields (NYSE:), and Iamgold (IAG (LON:)).Investors in the gold (GLD (NYSE:)) trade just endured one of their worst months in years for the more volatile Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:)), with the ETF plunging by 13.8% in June, its worst performance since 2016. While this sharp correction in the ETF led to a loss of momentum for the bulls and has led to a few 52-week lows across the sector, it has also opened up a new buying opportunity for investors. This is because many mid-cap gold producers are now sporting double-digit free cash flow yields, and some are paying dividends as high as 2.0%. In the previous decade, it’s been hard to a 1.0% dividend yield in the sector that looked secure. However, we’ve seen a change of character in this cycle, with multiple dividend raises, while maintaining low payout ratios and still spending heavily on exploration & growth. This suggests that investors in the sector should enjoy significant value being returned to shareholders over the next three years as long as the gold price remains above $1,650/oz, with room for buybacks, additional raises, and growth financed without any dilution. Let’s take a look at a few of the better names worth putting on one’s shopping list:

(Source: Author’s Chart)

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Gold Fields (GFI), and Iamgold (IAG) have all been punished by the market over the past several weeks. The sharp correction has been spurred by downgrades to earnings estimates as the gold price has tumbled lower, with the average realized gold price in 2021 likely to average below $1,900/oz given its volatile H1 performance. While this might appear disappointing to most investors, it’s important to note that most miners reported an average sales price of $1,770/oz in 2020, and most are enjoying 40% plus margins at current prices. This suggests that while the correction has weighed on margins, these miners are still in one of the best price environments in history. Despite this, they’re valued synonymously with a commodity trading in a bear market. Let’s take a closer look below:

