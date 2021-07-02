$200M hedge fund pauses crypto arbitrage trading amid market downturn By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Crypto hedge fund Nickel Digital Asset Management cycled into a cash position following the crypto market collapse of May.

According to Bloomberg, the $200 million crypto hedge fund led by JPMorgan (NYSE:) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) alumni redeployed its capital in anticipation of another explosive price run for cryptocurrencies.