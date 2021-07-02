2 Auto Retailers Stocks to Buy as Car Prices Continue to Soar By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 2 Auto Retailers Stocks to Buy as Car Prices Continue to Soar

Car prices are nearing record highs owing to rising demand amid a supply shortage. And because car inventories are expected to remain low given a global semiconductor chip shortage, car prices should continue to rise in the near term, boosting the profit margins of auto retailers CarGurus (NASDAQ:) and Cars.com (CARS). So, as such, we think it could be wise to bet on these stocks now.The pandemic-driven global industrial shutdown last year resulted in the slow down or idling of automobile plants. A global semiconductor chip shortage has depressed automobile production significantly too. But the demand for new cars has been rising sharply over the past couple of months. This is evident in a 34% year-over-year rise in new car sales in May, compared to a 10.6% growth in May 2019.

As of May, the average new car price hit a record $38,255, 12% higher from the same period last year. In the used car market, prices are up 39% since the beginning of this year. This trend is expected to continue, owing to low car inventories amid surging demand.

Given this backdrop, we think shares of auto retailers CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) and Cars.com Inc. (CARS) are well positioned to deliver solid returns in the coming months.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR