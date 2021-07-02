15 Reasons To Hop On For Season Two Of Lil Dicky’s Show “Dave”



FXX / Via giphy.com



Benny Blanco and Dave are not shy at all about being physically affectionate with each other, and talk about it at length, normalizing bros bro’ing out in this fashion. GaTa and Dave don’t have that at all, but they have each other’s backs through mental traumas and all the ups and downs. Dave’s other friendships run the gamut from GaTa to Benny, all with real care and intimacy at the core.