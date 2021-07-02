15 Move Facts That Are Just As Interesting As They Are Wild

1.
Alicia Silverstone didn’t know how to correctly pronounce “Haitians” during the classroom debate scene in Clueless.
2.
Creating sounds for an extinct species can be hard. So, Gary Rydstrom, a Lucasfilm sound designer, decided to get creative. The noise the velociraptors make in Jurassic Park is actually the sound of tortoises having sex.
3.
Once Kate Winslet found out she’d be sharing a nude scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, she flashed him when they first met to break the ice.
4.
Brendan Fraser nearly died while filming The Mummy. His costar, Rachel Weisz, said he “stopped breathing and had to be resuscitated” during a scene where his character is hanged.
5.
With her intricate costume and underwear in Cruella, Emma Thompson needed a team of people to help her use the bathroom.
6.
During Into the Woods rehearsal, Meryl Streep took a dangerous fall backward toward a concrete floor. As James Corden and director Rob Marshall watched in complete shock, pregnant Emily Blunt stepped in and caught Meryl before she hit the floor.
7.
Dallas Buyers Club only had a $250 makeup budget, but went on to win an Oscar in 2014 for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
8.
Production for Gone Girl shut down for four days because Ben Affleck — a diehard Red Sox fan — refused to wear a New York Yankees baseball cap. Eventually, the Bostonian actor and director David Fincher agreed to let him wear a Mets cap.
9.
Anna Hutchison was only able to tolerate making out with a wolf head in The Cabin in the Woods because they covered its tongue in powdered sugar.
10.
Sean Bean, who played Boromir in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, was so afraid of flying that he would spend two hours every morning climbing from the base of the mountain to the top, where they were shooting.
11.
Disney originally had Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, and Marlon Wayans in mind to star in Cool Runnings.
12.
Toto, Dorothy’s dog in The Wizard of Oz, was paid more money than the actors who played the Munchkins. Toto received $125 a week, while the Munchkins earned $50 a week.
13.
Will Ferrell consumed so much sugar while filming Elf that he ended up suffering from terrible headaches, dealing with sugar highs, and having a hard time sleeping afterward.
14.
During his mirror scene in Nightcrawler, Jake Gyllenhaal got so into the scene that he “banged his hand in the mirror” and it cracked. He ended up going to the hospital to get 14 stitches in his hand.
15.
Lastly, Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960s thriller Psycho was the first film to display a flushing toilet. Before then, flushing toilets were viewed as filthy.
