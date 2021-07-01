Home Business Yuan extends losses after worst month since Aug 2019

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan extended losses

against the dollar on Thursday, after posting its biggest

monthly drop since August 2019, dragged lower by broad strength

in the greenback in global markets.

But trading was tepid as temporary closures of some major

state-run banks in Beijing for the 100th anniversary

celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 had

thinned volumes and liquidity, traders said.

Domestic financial markets are usually stable during key

economic and political events.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a near one-week low

of 6.4709 per dollar, 108 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous

fix of 6.4601.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4620

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4640 at midday, 62 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said the weakness in the yuan was tracking broad

dollar strength overnight, with many investors now anxiously

awaiting a key U.S. job report due on Friday for clues on when

the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to pare back stimulus.

A yuan trader at a Chinese bank said markets continued to

bet that further strength in the dollar will pile additional

downward pressure on the yuan, with many eyeing 6.5 per dollar

as the next key level.

Meanwhile, despite increasing expectations for a Fed taper

and interest rate hikes in the United States, many analysts

believe Chinese central bank will stay put for the next two

years despite a slew of recent economic indicators showing an

uneven recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

“Given (recent) Chinese yuan strength, supported by a

sizeable trade surplus, FDI and portfolio inflows, we believe

the PBOC may wait even longer this time before responding to the

Fed rate hikes,” economists at Standard Chartered said in a

note.

The yuan had rallied to three-year highs against a weakening

dollar in spring, but retreated 1.3% in June after the Fed

surprised markets by signaling rate rises may happen sooner than

expected.

The yuan is still strong against a basket of currencies of

China’s trading partners. The CFETS basket index

breached the 98 level again and rose to 98.01 on Thursday.

Markets widely believe authorities want to see 98 as the ceiling

for the index.

​ A private survey on Thursday showed that China’s factory

activity expanded at a softer pace in June, as the resurgence of

COVID-19 cases in the export province of Guangdong and supply

chain woes drove output growth to the lowest in 15 months.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.394

from the previous close of 92.367, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4688 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4709 6.4601 -0.17%

Spot yuan 6.464 6.4578 -0.10%

Divergence from -0.11%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.99%

Spot change since 2005 28.04%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.07 97.9 0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.394 92.367 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4688 -0.07%

*

Offshore 6.6384 -2.52%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

