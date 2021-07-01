Yuan extends losses after worst month since Aug 2019

Domestic financial markets are usually stable during key

thinned volumes and liquidity, traders said.

celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 had

state-run banks in Beijing for the 100th anniversary

But trading was tepid as temporary closures of some major

in the greenback in global markets.

monthly drop since August 2019, dragged lower by broad strength

against the dollar on Thursday, after posting its biggest

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

downward pressure on the yuan, with many eyeing 6.5 per dollar

bet that further strength in the dollar will pile additional

A yuan trader at a Chinese bank said markets continued to

the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to pare back stimulus.

awaiting a key U.S. job report due on Friday for clues on when

dollar strength overnight, with many investors now anxiously

Traders said the weakness in the yuan was tracking broad

weaker than the previous late session close.

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4640 at midday, 62 pips

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4620

of 6.4709 per dollar, 108 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a near one-week low

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

as the next key level.

Meanwhile, despite increasing expectations for a Fed taper

and interest rate hikes in the United States, many analysts

believe Chinese central bank will stay put for the next two

years despite a slew of recent economic indicators showing an

uneven recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

“Given (recent) Chinese yuan strength, supported by a

sizeable trade surplus, FDI and portfolio inflows, we believe

the PBOC may wait even longer this time before responding to the

Fed rate hikes,” economists at Standard Chartered said in a

note.

The yuan had rallied to three-year highs against a weakening

dollar in spring, but retreated 1.3% in June after the Fed

surprised markets by signaling rate rises may happen sooner than